Is Halsey Done Making Her Second Album?

Since summer 2015 things have been pretty nonstop for Halsey. Her debut album, “Badlands,” went platinum – & so did SIX songs from the album, she’s played pretty much every major festival, and she even taste-tested cereal with Kevin Klein Live.
Now, Ashley is definitely prepping for something big in 2017.
Hints about what’s coming began at the very end of her Badlands tour last summer at Madison Square Garden:
She recently mentioned via her snapchat that the album was “done”.
Today, a mysterious, invite-only event was held in London where fans might’ve heard new tracks. Here’s the invite:
A fan account provided this update regarding the content of the new music:
Things seem to be heating up in regards to Halsey album #2 & we’ll keep you updated on the latest. Meanwhile. you can hear her latest track “Not Afraid Anymore” from the Fifth Shades Darker soundtrack here: