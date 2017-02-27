Is Halsey Done Making Her Second Album?

Since summer 2015 things have been pretty nonstop for Halsey. Her debut album, “Badlands,” went platinum – & so did SIX songs from the album, she’s played pretty much every major festival, and she even taste-tested cereal with Kevin Klein Live.

Now, Ashley is definitely prepping for something big in 2017.

But there are big things coming. and I didn't hold anything back. — h (@halsey) February 27, 2017

Hints about what’s coming began at the very end of her Badlands tour last summer at Madison Square Garden:

She recently mentioned via her snapchat that the album was “done”.

Halsey just said her next album is done in her Snapchat YAS I CANT WAIT — Sam (@sam_scodellaro) February 16, 2017

Today, a mysterious, invite-only event was held in London where fans might’ve heard new tracks. Here’s the invite:

A fan account provided this update regarding the content of the new music:

Theme of the album: Loss & Love When people almost destroy themselves to make their love work. Somewhat like Romeo & Juliet. — HALSEY UPDATES (@halsey17news) February 27, 2017

Things seem to be heating up in regards to Halsey album #2 & we’ll keep you updated on the latest. Meanwhile. you can hear her latest track “Not Afraid Anymore” from the Fifth Shades Darker soundtrack here: