Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 02.27.17

In a chat with Anchorman’s David Koechner, Ally asked him a strange question involving his children that left the show, David, and the listeners rather confused. She tries to justify it as saying it was a bone thrown to David to make a joke, but it’s clear her anger at Kevin for over-analyzing the question is at the top of her crap list for the time being. Still, it was a much better question than anything Useless Weirdo could ever come up with doing street interviews.

Plus, Kevin Klein Live was interviewed by a listener for a class project that may be heard by a lecture room full of college students at best. It may not be a piece in a major publication, but Kevin, Ally, and the rest of the gang are more than willing to assist in a project like this at the drop of a hat. Even though the questions were meant for probably just Kevin and Ally, the rest of the show gave some revealing answers that will hopefully give loyal listener Saint Bigsley the A+ he totally, or probably, deserves.

Also on today’s podcast:

Kevin battles some illness making him sound like he’s going through puberty

Is It Creepy takes a trip to the ceiling of a women’s bathroom where a man was filming the toilet-goers

The show and listeners tell stories of times they thought they won, but victory slipped from them a la La La Land

And more!

