LISTEN: Preview Of New Incubus Song Featuring Skrillex & Chino Moreno

February 27, 2017 1:31 PM
Incubus & Skrillex have been chronicling their time in the studio together over the past several days & now we have a snippet of what they’ve been working on courtesy of Skrillex.

Magic 💥💥💥💥💥

Sonny Moore (Skrillex) Has Rejoined From First To Last

Incubus recently released the first single from their upcoming album “8”. Check out “Nimble Bastard” if you haven’t yet:

No word yet on if this collaboration will come out prior to the April 21st release of the album, but we’re very curious to hear how it turns out.

Skrincubus? Incullex? Incubus x Skrillex? Ah we can't figure it out so you decide #Incubus8 #8TOUR

Incubus will hit the Bay Area this summer on August 16th at the Shoreline with Jimmy Eat World.

 

 

