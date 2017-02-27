Netflix Teases Will Smith Sci-Fi Film ‘Bright’

Get the first look at sci-fi action-thriller from Netflix.

Bright is set in a world where “where humans, orcs, elves and fairies have been coexisting since the beginning of time.” Two LAPD officers, one human, one orc, must work together to “protect a young female elf and a thought-to-be-forgotten relic, which in the wrong hands could destroy everything.”

The film is directed by David Ayer (Suicide Squad, End of Watch) and stars Will Smith, Joel Edgerton, Noomi Rapace and more. The teaser looks like a cross between End of Watch and Lord Of The Rings. Look for it to premiere in December.

