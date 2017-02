Tennis superstar Serena Williams has been known to pop up in San Francisco randomly – She once chased down a phone thief in the Mission. This time she surprised two guys who were playing tennis at Dolores Park.

Williams was walking around the park with fiancé Alexis Ohainan, who’s a co-founder of SF-based Reddit, when they came upon a tennis match. She captured the moments on her snapchat.

Serena played tennis in boots with these 2 guys she saw on a court while she was out on a walk last night. IMAGINE. pic.twitter.com/kWXrTE73M9 — Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) February 27, 2017

A pretty cool moment for these two unsuspecting tennis players.