Subsonic Playlist: 02|25|17

SUBSONIC hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen
10PM
BANKS- beggin’ for thread (salva remix)
DYLAN LOCKE- cash me outside
MAJOR LAZER & SHOWTEK- believer
BOB MOSES- tearing me up (a-trak remix)
SAN HOLO- light
THROTTLE- hit the road
THE KILLERS- somebody told me (josh harris remix)
CYA- mistakes
BONOBO- kerala
FLUME- say it (illenium remix)
BRO SAFARI- follow (zomboy remix)
MSTRKRFT- heartbreaker
11PM
RAG N BONE MAN- human (rudimental remix)
BIG WILD- when i get there
CAZZETTE- oceans
BISHOP BRIGGS- wild horses (attom remix)
HIGHSOCIETY- life hack
AERO CHORD- resistance
KILL THE BUZZ- break the house down (hardwell remix)
STORM- time to burn
ALOK- fuego
KSHMR- mandala
BAG RAIDERS- shooting stars
ORKESTRATED- crank it loud (will sparks remix)
KID PANEL- dropping that bass
DC BREAKS- infinity
12AM
TWENTY ONE PILOTS- car radio (great good fine ok remix)
MATRODA- ghetto funk
ALISON WONDERLAND- messiah
LIFELIKE- sexodrome
MARSHMELLO- summer
DEADMAU5- ghosts n stuff
D.O.D- sixes
NICOLA FASANO & MIAMI ROCKETS- legalize it (energy system remix)
JUSTIN MARTIN- the feels (walker & royce remix)
DRIFTMOON- beggar in your own kingdom
SEBJAK & WILL K- smoke
MOBY- natural blues (kidnap kid remix)
HUDSON MOHAWKE- scud books
RADIO DEPT. – occupied