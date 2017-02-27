Subsonic Playlist: 02|25|17

SUBSONIC hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen

10PM

BANKS- beggin’ for thread (salva remix)

DYLAN LOCKE- cash me outside

MAJOR LAZER & SHOWTEK- believer

BOB MOSES- tearing me up (a-trak remix)

SAN HOLO- light

THROTTLE- hit the road

THE KILLERS- somebody told me (josh harris remix)

CYA- mistakes

BONOBO- kerala

FLUME- say it (illenium remix)

BRO SAFARI- follow (zomboy remix)

MSTRKRFT- heartbreaker

11PM

RAG N BONE MAN- human (rudimental remix)

BIG WILD- when i get there

CAZZETTE- oceans

BISHOP BRIGGS- wild horses (attom remix)

HIGHSOCIETY- life hack

AERO CHORD- resistance

KILL THE BUZZ- break the house down (hardwell remix)

STORM- time to burn

ALOK- fuego

KSHMR- mandala

BAG RAIDERS- shooting stars

ORKESTRATED- crank it loud (will sparks remix)

KID PANEL- dropping that bass

DC BREAKS- infinity

12AM

TWENTY ONE PILOTS- car radio (great good fine ok remix)

MATRODA- ghetto funk

ALISON WONDERLAND- messiah

LIFELIKE- sexodrome

MARSHMELLO- summer

DEADMAU5- ghosts n stuff

D.O.D- sixes

NICOLA FASANO & MIAMI ROCKETS- legalize it (energy system remix)

JUSTIN MARTIN- the feels (walker & royce remix)

DRIFTMOON- beggar in your own kingdom

SEBJAK & WILL K- smoke

MOBY- natural blues (kidnap kid remix)

HUDSON MOHAWKE- scud books

RADIO DEPT. – occupied