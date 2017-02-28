311 Announce New Album ‘Mosaic’

By Radio.com Staff

311 have announced a new album titled Mosaic.

“We wanted a title that pointed to our collective nature, said frontman Nick Hexum in a statement on the band’s official Instagram account. “Something that referred to the eclectic style of our music and the bond between the band members and our fans – and this title really captures that.”

“It’s a celebration over the triumph of differences,” adds Chad Sexton. “And it’s the concept we’ve been presenting our entire 27 year journey – UNITY.”

Mosaic will be released this summer.