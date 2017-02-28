EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

A Recreation Of Paddy’s Pub From ‘Always Sunny’ Coming To SF

February 28, 2017 5:40 PM
Comedy Central announced their massive ‘Colossal Clusterfest’ festival coming to San Francisco June 2nd-4th, 2017.

Yeah, the headliners & undercard are legit, but Comedy Central are also letting you explore the world’s of some of your favorite comedies including It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia.

The It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia attraction brings Paddy’s Pub to life, serving thematic food and drink such as “Beef and Beer” and “Rum Ham” and hosting interactive programming unique to the show, such as Flipadelphia and pub trivia.

Tickets go on sale on March 2nd and can be purchased here.

Comments

