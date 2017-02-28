EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Amazon Web Service Outage Affecting Lots Of Servers

February 28, 2017 11:30 AM
Filed Under: amazon web services

Amazon Web Services’s S3 storage service has been experiencing issues this morning affecting sites like Quora, Slack, Trello & more.

Amazon is investigating the issue, but as of right now it’s still a problem. Those error messages likely aren’t helping your productivity.

Via Venturebeat here’s what’s currently experiencing issues.

The issues appear to be affecting Buffer, Business Insider, Chef, Citrix, Codecademy, Coursera, Cracked, Docker, Expedia, Expensify, Giphy, Heroku, Home Chef, iFixit, IFTTT, Imgur, isitdownrightnow.com, Lonely Planet, Mailchimp, Medium, Microsoft’s HockeyApp, News Corp, Pantheon, Quora, Razer, Signal, Slack, Sprout Social, Travis CI, Trello, Twilio, Unbounce, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and Zendesk, among other services. Airbnb, Down Detector, Freshdesk, Pinterest, SendGrid, Snapchat’s Bitmoji, and Time Inc. are currently working slowly.

