Amazon Web Service Outage Affecting Lots Of Servers

Amazon Web Services’s S3 storage service has been experiencing issues this morning affecting sites like Quora, Slack, Trello & more.

Hootsuite, Constant Contact, and even https://t.co/nldp1yQlLF are all down as a result of an Amazon server outage. https://t.co/FDJEvqVeZS — Havit (@havitad) February 28, 2017

Amazon is investigating the issue, but as of right now it’s still a problem. Those error messages likely aren’t helping your productivity.

Via Venturebeat here’s what’s currently experiencing issues.