Amazon Web Service Outage Affecting Lots Of Servers

Amazon Web Services’s S3 storage service has been experiencing issues this morning affecting sites like Quora, Slack, Trello & more.
Amazon is investigating the issue, but as of right now it’s still a problem. Those error messages likely aren’t helping your productivity.
Via Venturebeat here’s what’s currently experiencing issues.
The issues appear to be affecting Buffer, Business Insider, Chef, Citrix, Codecademy, Coursera, Cracked, Docker, Expedia, Expensify, Giphy, Heroku, Home Chef, iFixit, IFTTT, Imgur, isitdownrightnow.com, Lonely Planet, Mailchimp, Medium, Microsoft’s HockeyApp, News Corp, Pantheon, Quora, Razer, Signal, Slack, Sprout Social, Travis CI, Trello, Twilio, Unbounce, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and Zendesk, among other services. Airbnb, Down Detector, Freshdesk, Pinterest, SendGrid, Snapchat’s Bitmoji, and Time Inc. are currently working slowly.