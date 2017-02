Colossal Clusterfest – A 3-Day Comedy And Music Festival – Is Coming To San Francisco

The first ever COLOSSAL CLUSTERFEST is coming to San Francisco with Jerry Seinfeld, Kevin Hart, Ice Cube, Bill Burr, Tegan & Sara, and more!

COLOSSAL CLUSTERFEST. 3 DAYS, 5 STAGES, 50+ COMEDIANS, LOTS OF BANDS. TOTAL CLUSTER comes to the Bay Area June 2, 3 & 4 at Civic Center Plaza and Bill Graham Civic Auditorium. Presented by COMEDY CENTRAL & Superfly in association with Another Planet Entertainment … so you know if will be AWESOME.

3-DAY GA & 3-DAY VIP TICKETS GO ON-SALE THURSDAY, MARCH 2 AT 10AM at www.apeconcerts.com.

COMEDY:

JERRY SEINFELD

KEVIN HART

BILL BURR

SARAH SILVERMAN & FRIENDS

HANNIBAL BURESS

BROAD CITY

BOB ODENKIRK: NO SINGING!

CHRIS HARDWICK

FRED ARMISEN

TIG NOTARO

PETE DAVIDSON

NATASHA LEGGERO

ANNA FARIS IS UNQUALIFIED

COMEDIANS IN CARS GETTING COFFEE – A Q&A FEATURING JERRY SEINFELD

POLITICALLY RE-ACTIVE: W. KAMAU BELL & HARI KONDABOLU

+ MANY MORE

MUSIC:

ICE CUBE

TEGAN & SARA

CHROMEO

VINCE STAPLES

LIL DICKY

PRESERVATION HALL JAZZ BAND

LES CLAYPOOL SUPERJAM

+ MORE

