Depeche Mode have announced the North American leg of their Global Spirit Tour with a pair of stops in the Bay Area this October.

They’ll be at SAP Center in San Jose on Sunday October 8th & at Oracle Arena on Tuesday October 10th.

The #DepecheMode Global Spirit Tour North American Leg. On sale March 10. Pre sale March 6. https://t.co/J37rnrlOkZ https://t.co/9VckiU2FhU pic.twitter.com/9zwWRTyFS9 — Depeche Mode (@depechemode) February 28, 2017

Pre-sale for the tour begins on March 6th with general on sale happening on March 10th.

Head to Depechemode.com for more.