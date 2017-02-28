Franz Ferdinand Announce 2017 North American Tour

By Amanda Wicks

Franz Ferdinand will be hitting the road this summer for a North American tour. The month-long trek marks the band’s first live shows in three years.

Related: Franz Ferdinand ‘Stand on the Horizon’ in New Video: Watch

Franz Ferdinand will perform at Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama on May 21st and wrap things up nearly one month later in Dover, Delaware on June 16th. Information on tickets can be found at the band’s website.

Check out the full list of dates below.

5/21 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival

5/22 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

5/23 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

5/25 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

5/26 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

5/27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

5/28 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

5/30 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

5/31 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

6/02 – Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall

6/03 – Montreal, Quebec @ Metropolis

6/04 – New York, NY @ Governor’s Ball

6/07 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

6/08 – Northampton, MA @ Pearl Street

6/11 – Oceanside, CA @ Oceanside Pier Amphitheater

6/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

6/14 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

6/15 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater

6/16 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

Never miss a tour date from Franz Ferdinand with Eventful.