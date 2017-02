National Pancake Day has been marked on your calendar for months, right?

Um, it’s an important day. Mark March 7th, 2017 right now. Set an alarm on your phone. That’s the day you can get a free short stack of pancakes at IHOP from 7AM-7PM.

OH.MY.GOODNESS. I'm there. #IHOP #FreePancakeDay #PraiseTheLord A post shared by Medal Addict🏆 (@medaladdict) on Mar 4, 2016 at 6:03am PST

When you get free pancakes you are asked to make a donation to local hospital affiliates with a goal of raising $3.5 million for finding cures and eradicating life-threatening diseases affecting children & families.

