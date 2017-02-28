Jon Stewart Joined Colbert To Give A Message To The Media On Trump

Former Daily Show host Jon Stewart joined Stephen Colbert’s Late Show to give some friendly advice for the mainstream media.

Steward turned to the camera to address “the media” directly and said, “Hey, guys … hey, media. So I heard that Donald Trump broke up with you. Stings a little. Doesn’t it?”

Stewart continued to outline ways for the media to get their “groove back” including finding a hobby like “journalism.”

Ouch!

Watch the full clip below.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.