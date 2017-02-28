EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 02.28.17

February 28, 2017 11:58 AM
Filed Under: Colossal Clusterfest, Half-Off Podcast, Kevin Klein Live, Kim Coates, Podcast, Sons of Anarchy

On today’s show, Kevin took it upon himself to give the rest of the show a quiz to see if whether or not they are a bunch of basic bitches. Some of these questions ranged from whether they post about celebrity deaths on their social media with #RIP to if they own a cowboy hat. For some reason or another, Kevin had assumptions that Ally would be the biggest basic bitch on the show based on past behavior, but a dark horse candidate may have stolen that “victory” from her. We’re sure she’s suuuuuuper disappointed and not feeling #blessed with the results.

Plus, there is a rare condition that causes less than 200 people worldwide to smell like fish, despite washing and staying as hygienic as any average person. There was a special made about one woman suffering from this illness and all the horrors that go along with this. Now the fish-related puns basically write themselves, somehow this woman is still able to find a boyfriend, making Useless Weirdo’s current single life look even worse in comparison.

Also on today’s podcast:

  • The announcement of Comedy Central’s Colossal Clusterfest line up
  • A MOMMA Award ceremony for Sons of Anarchy‘s Kim Coates gets bogged down by technical difficulties
  • Bo gives a final Black Guy Tip for the end of Black History Month
  • And more!

Kevin Klein Live: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

SUBSCRIBE: RSS | iTunes | Play.it | More Podcast Episodes

More from Kevin Klein Live
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live