Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 02.28.17

On today’s show, Kevin took it upon himself to give the rest of the show a quiz to see if whether or not they are a bunch of basic bitches. Some of these questions ranged from whether they post about celebrity deaths on their social media with #RIP to if they own a cowboy hat. For some reason or another, Kevin had assumptions that Ally would be the biggest basic bitch on the show based on past behavior, but a dark horse candidate may have stolen that “victory” from her. We’re sure she’s suuuuuuper disappointed and not feeling #blessed with the results.

Plus, there is a rare condition that causes less than 200 people worldwide to smell like fish, despite washing and staying as hygienic as any average person. There was a special made about one woman suffering from this illness and all the horrors that go along with this. Now the fish-related puns basically write themselves, somehow this woman is still able to find a boyfriend, making Useless Weirdo’s current single life look even worse in comparison.

Also on today’s podcast:

The announcement of Comedy Central’s Colossal Clusterfest line up

A MOMMA Award ceremony for Sons of Anarchy‘s Kim Coates gets bogged down by technical difficulties

Bo gives a final Black Guy Tip for the end of Black History Month

And more!

