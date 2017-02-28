Lady Gaga Reportedly Will Replace Beyonce At Coachella

Last Thursday it was announced that Beyonce would be dropping out of Coachella due to doctors orders.

In the five days since the rumors have been nonstop. Today’s hot rumor was that Daft Punk would finally be returning to the Polo Fields as the replacement headliner. Yesterday, it was a combo of Rihanna & Chance The Rapper.

Now, Billboard is reporting that Lady Gaga is set to fill in as the day 2 headliner.

They seem pretty matter of fact about it as well:

Gaga will fill in for Beyoncé on consecutive Saturday nights (April 15 and 22) at Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, Calif. Officials with festival organizers Goldenvoice and AEG Live are finalizing plans to bring Gaga’s huge stage production to Coachella and will make the announcement in the coming days, say sources. – Billboard

We don’t want to confirm anything until Coachella announces something themselves, but this seems to be the most legitimate rumor yet.

Hollywood Reporter is also reporting that Gaga is headed to Coachella.

