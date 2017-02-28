SF Theater To Screen Restored Version Of “Donnie Darko”

“Donnie Darko”, the cult classic film from the early 2000s, will be shown in theaters across the country over the next few months in a special 4k restoration version.

San Francisco’s Roxie Theater in the Mission is set to begin screening the film on March 31st.

According to Entertain Weekly, “Donnie Darko” will be screening for a week in each location so that will give you multiple chances to catch it in SF.

If you can’t make it to the theater it’s OK, the restored version they’ll be showing came out on Blu-Ray late last year.

Both the theatrical & director’s cut versions of the movies are being made available for theaters to show.

Keep an eye on the Roxie’s calendar to purchase tix as well as the 15th anniversary site.