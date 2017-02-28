South Park Being Brought To Life In San Francisco This June

Part of the freshly announced Comedy Central Colossal Clusterfest are a set of events that bring your favorite shows to life in downtown San Francisco this June.

There will be a recreation of Paddy’s Pub from It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, a recreation of the apartment from Seinfeld complete with the world’s largest Festivus celebration, and Comedy Central will be bringing the world of South Park to life. via the event’s press release:

Attendees can explore the world of South Park through a themed food and drink experience served up by San Francisco’s top chefs including Chili con Carnival, the tears of Tenorman will be honored with the best chili in town, and dining at replicas of the show’s most recognized restaurants and bars such as Tweek Bros. Coffee, Raisins, Les Bos, Casa Bonita and Whistlin’ Willy’s. Fans will also be able to insert themselves into life-sized scenes built out in 2D/3D format of some of the most memorable moments in South Park’s history for a photo op and dive into nostalgia with a life size Memberberry Ball Pit experience.

This sounds like the ultimate experience for any South Park fan. Tickets for Clusterfest can be purchased here (they go on sale on 3/2). For more on the South Park attraction head here.