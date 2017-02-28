EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

The Ultimate ‘Seinfeld’ Fan Experience Is Coming To San Francisco

February 28, 2017 8:38 PM
Filed Under: San Francisco, Comedy Central, seinfeld

Several attractions at the first ever Comedy Central Colossal Clusterfest will bring your favorite comedies to life in San Francisco.

Besides the stacked lineup, there will be a recreation of Paddy’s Pub from It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, a real life South Park experience, and the attraction for the ultimate Seinfeld fan. From the press release:

The Seinfeld attraction will feature a full scale re-creation of the show’s famous apartment, the world’s largest Festivus celebration and a smorgasbord of classic foods from “Monk’s Cafe” and “The Soup Nazi.”

We’ll see you in downtown SF June 2nd-June 4th.

 

