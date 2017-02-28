Ubisoft Announces Games Based On James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ Film Series

At this week’s Game Developer Conference in San Francisco, game developer Ubisoft announced new games based on the Avatar universe.

Ubisoft, best known for Assasin’s Creed and Tom Clancy games, will partner with Cameron, Fox Interactive, and Lightstorm Entertainment on the games.

“What impressed me about Massive were the group’s passion for this project and the power of its Snowdrop engine,” said Cameron in a release. “I believe Ubisoft’s team at Massive Entertainment are absolutely the right partners to bring the beauty and danger of Pandora to life.”

The timing of the game(s) was not released but James Cameron’s Avatar 2 is set to be in theaters in late 2018.

RELATED: Disney’s Star Wars & Avatar Lands Get Opening Dates

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.