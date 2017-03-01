Apply For A Job That Pays You $12k To Travel & Drink Beer All Summer

A Florida-based craft beer chain called World Of Beer is offering a dream job for beer drinkers.

You can apply to become a ‘Drink It Intern’ & earn $12,000 to visit breweries around America & abroad over the summer. Plus, they’ll cover all of your travel expenses.

You have until March 20, 2017 to submit your application, which needs to include a one minute video of you showing your passion for beer.

If you make it past the preliminary application process you will have a live interview in front of ‘beer-lebrity judges’ in one of nine World of Beer taverns across the country (the closest one to the Bay Area is in Henderson, NV).

In April, three ‘Drink It Interns’ will be selected to have one hell of a summer drinking beer.

