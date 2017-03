T

Former 49ers (& Raiders) great Jerry Rice has been tweeting often lately. Often about sports & politics, but this morning Rice has apparently just now become acquainted with one of January’s biggest memes.

Cash me ousside #HowBowDah Just joking have you guys seen the video. pic.twitter.com/406KMIIUDT — Jerry Rice (@JerryRice) March 1, 2017

Yes, Jerry, we’ve seen the video. If you’ve luckily avoided the whole “cash me ousside” thing, here’s where it originated:

He’s been getting roasted on Twitter since sending that one out:

Bless his heart.