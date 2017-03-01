Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 3.01.17

Adam DeVine called in to Kevin Klein Live to promote his show at the Masonic this Friday in San Francisco. Kevin and Ally talked the Workaholics star about whether he’ll be at former show member Brad’s wedding, which (almost) the whole show will be at. Adam also talked about what life will be like post-Workaholics, where he’ll be leaving the show on a high note, but will absolutely continue to work with his costars Anders Holm and Blake Anderson. Listen below for more.

Plus, right before his last traffic break, Useless Weirdo sees a listing for his current job on the CBS website, sending him into a bit of a meltdown over the concern of his job. It probably didn’t help that Kevin made him read the full job posting on air and breaking down each qualification asked for in the ad. For one reason or anything, he doesn’t seem to take this all that well. Will Useless Weirdo be gone from the show soon or will he be back again tomorrow?

Also on today’s podcast:

Kevin Klein Live takes a cue from Trump and tries to self-grade themselves

90s kids being found to develop butt cancer more than any other generation

Robert in Santa Rosa warns us what the danger of TV can do to a morning show

And more!

