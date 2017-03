It’s been hard┬ábeing a fan of the Sacramento Kings lately (or for the past 15 years, really) & today life got real tough for one Kings player in particular.

Backup point guard Ty Lawson reached out to his snapchat followers for recommendations on where to get tacos in the 916 & a day later he’s questionable to play due to Gastroenteritis.

Which one of y'all made Ty go to a shady taco place in sac­čśé pic.twitter.com/O5RfOeSMeW — Chase Everett (@Chase_everett_) March 1, 2017

Here’s the possible culprit of Lawson’s stomach bug:

We’ll see if a taco Tuesday adventure might keep Lawson out of tonight’s game in Sacramento.