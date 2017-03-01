New Brewery Hopes They’ve Created Oakland’s Hometown Beer

Taking over a space previously occupied by Linden Street Brewery, Old Kan Beer & Co. (95 Linden Street, Oakland) hopes to not only your new go to spot, but they hope they’ve created Oakland’s hometown drink.
Now open as of March 1st, the brewery combines the powers of chef-owner James Shyabout (Hawker Fare) & Adam Lamoreaux (Linden Street Brewery), Old Kan features original craft brews & menu items.
The full menu, which includes crispy jerky wings, an open faced pork meatball sandwich, & much more can be found here.
They’re open just in time for spring – & Old Kan Beer Co. looks legit.