New Brewery Hopes They’ve Created Oakland’s Hometown Beer

March 1, 2017 9:59 PM
Filed Under: Beer, Oakland

Taking over a space previously occupied by Linden Street Brewery, Old Kan Beer & Co. (95 Linden Street, Oakland) hopes to not only your new go to spot, but they hope they’ve created Oakland’s hometown drink.

Early visit and tasting at @oldkanbeer opening march 1. 95 Linden St. The beer is great. Oakland is 👌🏻

A post shared by Ballstotha Wolsky (@ballstotha) on

Now open as of March 1st, the brewery combines the powers of chef-owner James Shyabout (Hawker Fare) & Adam Lamoreaux (Linden Street Brewery), Old Kan features original craft brews & menu items.

The full menu, which includes crispy jerky wings, an open faced pork meatball sandwich, & much more can be found here.

They’re open just in time for spring – & Old Kan Beer Co. looks legit.

