Nirvana Played Their Final Show On This Date 23 Years Ago

March 1, 2017 7:28 PM
Filed Under: Nirvana

On March 1, 1994 at Terminal 1 in Munich, Germany Nirvana played what would end up being their final show.

Here’s a partial recording of that final gig:

Kurt Cobain’s bronchitis was giving him fits that night & a power outage led to the band cutting “Smells Like Teen Spirit” from the set, but the band still power through an 80-minute set.

Here’s what they played at that final show.

  1. My Best Friend’s Girl
    (The Cars cover) (“Moving in Stereo” by The… more )
  2. Radio Friendly Unit Shifter
  3. Drain You
  4. Breed
  5. Serve the Servants
  6. Come as You Are
    (aborted due to power failure and played again)
  7. Sliver
  8. Dumb
  9. In Bloom
  10. About a Girl
  11. Lithium
  12. Pennyroyal Tea
  13. School
  14. Polly
    (Acoustic)
  15. Very Ape
  16. Lounge Act
  17. Rape Me
  18. Territorial Pissings
    Encore:
  19. The Man Who Sold the World
    (David Bowie cover)
  20. All Apologies
  21. On a Plain
  22. Blew
  23. Heart-Shaped Box

The band canceled the remaining dates on that tour & Kurt Cobain took his own life the following month.

For more on Nirvana’s final gig head to Consequence of Sound.

Comments

