Nirvana Played Their Final Show On This Date 23 Years Ago

On March 1, 1994 at Terminal 1 in Munich, Germany Nirvana played what would end up being their final show.
Here’s a partial recording of that final gig:
Kurt Cobain’s bronchitis was giving him fits that night & a power outage led to the band cutting “Smells Like Teen Spirit” from the set, but the band still power through an 80-minute set.
Here’s what they played at that final show.
- My Best Friend’s Girl(The Cars cover) (“Moving in Stereo” by The… more )
- Radio Friendly Unit Shifter
- Drain You
- Breed
- Serve the Servants
- Come as You Are(aborted due to power failure and played again)
- Sliver
- Dumb
- In Bloom
- About a Girl
- Lithium
- Pennyroyal Tea
- School
- Polly(Acoustic)
- Very Ape
- Lounge Act
- Rape Me
- Territorial PissingsEncore:
- The Man Who Sold the World(David Bowie cover)
- All Apologies
- On a Plain
- Blew
- Heart-Shaped Box
The band canceled the remaining dates on that tour & Kurt Cobain took his own life the following month.
