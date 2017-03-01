Nirvana Played Their Final Show On This Date 23 Years Ago

On March 1, 1994 at Terminal 1 in Munich, Germany Nirvana played what would end up being their final show.

Here’s a partial recording of that final gig:

Kurt Cobain’s bronchitis was giving him fits that night & a power outage led to the band cutting “Smells Like Teen Spirit” from the set, but the band still power through an 80-minute set.

Here’s what they played at that final show.

My Best Friend’s Girl (The Cars cover) ( “Moving in Stereo” by The … more ) Radio Friendly Unit Shifter Drain You Breed Serve the Servants Come as You Are ( aborted due to power failure and played again ) Sliver Dumb In Bloom About a Girl Lithium Pennyroyal Tea School Polly ( Acoustic ) Very Ape Lounge Act Rape Me Territorial Pissings Encore: The Man Who Sold the World (David Bowie cover) All Apologies On a Plain Blew Heart-Shaped Box

The band canceled the remaining dates on that tour & Kurt Cobain took his own life the following month.

