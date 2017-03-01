Pet Adoptions To Be Free In The Bay Area On March 18th

The Bissell Pet Foundation is bringing their Empty The Shelters program to Northern California on Saturday March 18th, which means they’ll take care of adoption fees at participating shelters that day.

Shelters in the following Bay Area cities will be participating in the event:

Alameda

Benicia

Berkeley

Hayward

Healdsburg

Napa

Oakland

Pleasant Hill

Redwood City

San Francisco

Santa Cruz

Santa Rosa

Vallejo

Windsor

For further details on the event & more on where you can adopt head to Bissell Pet Foundation’s site.

If you’ve been waiting to bring a new pet home this is a fine day to head to your local shelter.