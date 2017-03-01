EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Pet Adoptions To Be Free In The Bay Area On March 18th

March 1, 2017 7:43 PM
Filed Under: empty the shelters, San Francisco

The Bissell Pet Foundation is bringing their Empty The Shelters program to Northern California on Saturday March 18th, which means they’ll take care of adoption fees at participating shelters that day.

Shelters in the following Bay Area cities will be participating in the event:

  • Alameda
  • Benicia
  • Berkeley
  • Hayward
  • Healdsburg
  • Napa
  • Oakland
  • Pleasant Hill
  • Redwood City
  • San Francisco
  • Santa Cruz
  • Santa Rosa
  • Vallejo
  • Windsor

For further details on the event & more on where you can adopt head to Bissell Pet Foundation’s site.

If you’ve been waiting to bring a new pet home this is a fine day to head to your local shelter.

