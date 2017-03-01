Report: Warriors’ Kevin Durant Expected To Miss Rest Of Regular Season

As the basketball world awaits word on Kevin Durant’s MRI results signs have begun pointing to a lengthy absence for the newest Warriors all-star. Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical posted the following:

Sources: Warriors, Kevin Durant's inner-circle bracing for tough news on KD's knee, awaiting MRI result. Fear is he's out months, not weeks. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) March 1, 2017

Warriors and Durant will know full extent of injury after tests on Wednesday, but there's real doubt about a regular season return. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) March 1, 2017

The Warriors made a quick pivot Wednesday night from signing guard Jose Calderon to instead signing forward Matt Barnes for the remainder of the season. That move provided some evidence that the Warriors were expecting KD to be out for an extended period of time.

ESPN sources tell @ChrisBHaynes and me that Golden State plans to sign veteran swingman Matt Barnes in the wake of the Kevin Durant injury. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) March 1, 2017

Durant was injured Tuesday night when teammate Zaza Pachulia fell backwards into his knee:

Here's the play that Pachulia fell back into Durant's left knee pic.twitter.com/1E7eOULNnc — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 1, 2017

The Warriors currently have the best record in the NBA and have clinched a playoff spot. Their goal remains to capture the #1 seed for home court advantage in the playoffs. We’ll find out soon if they’ll have Durant back by the post-season.