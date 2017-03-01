Report: Warriors’ Kevin Durant Expected To Miss Rest Of Regular Season

As the basketball world awaits word on Kevin Durant’s MRI results signs have begun pointing to a lengthy absence for the newest Warriors all-star. Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical posted the following:
The Warriors made a quick pivot Wednesday night from signing guard Jose Calderon to instead signing forward Matt Barnes for the remainder of the season. That move provided some evidence that the Warriors were expecting KD to be out for an extended period of time.
Durant was injured Tuesday night when teammate Zaza Pachulia fell backwards into his knee:
The Warriors currently have the best record in the NBA and have clinched a playoff spot. Their goal remains to capture the #1 seed for home court advantage in the playoffs. We’ll find out soon if they’ll have Durant back by the post-season.