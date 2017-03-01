San Francisco’s Stern Grove To Celebrate 80th Season; Announces First Concert

The annual Stern Grove Festival held at 19th ave. & Sloat in San Francisco is back for an 80th season.

They just announced their first show of the season happening June 25, 2017 with Kool & The Gang.

There's a party goin' on and you're invited! Celebrate on June 25 with @KoolntheGngLIVE admission free. https://t.co/0vr7iitKWd pic.twitter.com/55mdLtyoJj — Stern Grove Festival (@sterngrovefest) March 1, 2017

As always, the festival will be free & there will be concerts every Sunday.

The festival runs from June 25-August 27 & more acts will be announced shortly.

Recent performers have included Talib Kweli, Tune-yards, Morris Day & The Time, George Clinton, The New Pornographers, & more.

Keep an eye on sterngrove.org for the latest.