San Francisco’s Stern Grove To Celebrate 80th Season; Announces First Concert

The annual Stern Grove Festival held at 19th ave. & Sloat in San Francisco is back for an 80th season.
They just announced their first show of the season happening June 25, 2017 with Kool & The Gang.
As always, the festival will be free & there will be concerts every Sunday.
The festival runs from June 25-August 27 & more acts will be announced shortly.
Recent performers have included Talib Kweli, Tune-yards, Morris Day & The Time, George Clinton, The New Pornographers, & more.
Keep an eye on sterngrove.org for the latest.