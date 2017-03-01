EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

San Francisco’s Stern Grove To Celebrate 80th Season; Announces First Concert

March 1, 2017 2:37 PM
The annual Stern Grove Festival held at 19th ave. & Sloat in San Francisco is back for an 80th season.

They just announced their first show of the season happening June 25, 2017 with Kool & The Gang.

As always, the festival will be free & there will be concerts every Sunday.

The festival runs from June 25-August 27 & more acts will be announced shortly.

Recent performers have included Talib Kweli, Tune-yards, Morris Day & The Time, George Clinton, The New Pornographers, & more.

Keep an eye on sterngrove.org for the latest.

