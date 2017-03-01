WATCH: Teaser Trailer For David Fincher’s Netflix Series ‘Mindhunter’

Netflix has released the first look at their upcoming series on serial killers Mindhunter.

The series is based on the book “Mind Hunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit” by Mark Olshaker and John Douglas and is produced and directed (in part) by David Fincher (Gone Girl, The Social Network, Zodiac, Se7en).

The series stars Jonathan Groff (Looking), Holt McCallanay (Sully), and Anna Torv (Fringe).

Mindhunter premieres on Netflix in October.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.