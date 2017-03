An internationally-beloved sushi spot is set to open in Palo Alto this June. Nobu will be located in The Epiphany, a boutique hotel on Hamilton Ave.

This will be Northern California’s first location for the sushi spot that can also be found in San Diego & Malibu.

Check out Nobu’s boujee menu & cocktail list & we’ll see you at one of the Bay Area’s hottest new spots this summer.