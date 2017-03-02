Colin Kaepernick Will Stand During The National Anthem Next Season

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that soon to be former 49ers quarterback, Colin Kaepernick, will stand during the national anthem this coming season.

Colin Kaepernick to stand during National Anthem next season, sources tell ESPN:https://t.co/oTCOJcaXD7 https://t.co/o79GNzBcRZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 2, 2017

This comes on the heels of news that Kaepernick will be opting out of his contract with the 49ers & testing the free agent market.

Kaepernick no longer wants the past method of protest to detract from the positive change that he believes has been created, per sources. Kaepernick believes the amount of national discussion on social inequality — as well as support from other NFL and NBA players, women’s soccer and college and high school athletes nationwide — affirmed the message he was trying to deliver. – ESPN

It is interesting that he would make this announcement at the same time free agency is set to begin. Many teams were likely to steer clear of him due to the distraction & backlash his protests might cause.

Last season, Kaepernick pledged to donate $1 million to organizations that could help fight oppression through education & social activism. He’s donated $400k so far & you can see exactly how the money is being distributed at kaepernick7.com.

We’ll see where he lands in the coming weeks.