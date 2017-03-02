Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 03.02.17

Double Trouble Thursday is here again and the show is giving you the gift of a full show in podcast form. The show today had plenty to talk about, especially with a new round of the yearly game Joke-Eoke, where random folk of San Francisco could possibly score themselves ticket by reading the stand up material of some of the comedians that will be performing at Colossal Clusterfest this June. But with Twinkie and Useless Weirdo in charge of getting contestants, will there even be a game to play?

Plus, Useless Weirdo was forced to spin the wheel for a re-do of GroupOn Roulette, as he was unable to perform his last GroupOn effect for one reason or another. As punishment, Kevin made sure to include some of the worst options possible, from eight dance classes specifically for wedded couples to a Kidz Bop Live concert to glass mosaic making and much more. Suffering will be the end result and Useless Weirdo will make good on his dues. That is if he’s still employed.

Also on today’s podcast:

Davey Havok calls in to talk about the new band he’s in with the non-Gwen Stafoni members of No Doubt

Nickelback lyrics are compared to the lyrics of children show theme songs for a new game

Kevin and Ally look at a teddy bear that you can leave messages on with your phone that are easily hackable

And more!

