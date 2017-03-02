SXSW Responds To Backlash Over Alleged Threat To Deport International Artists For Playing Unofficial Shows

SXSW is a yearly music, gaming, interactive, & film festival that takes place in Austin, Texas and has been known as a go to place for all things up & coming.

Today, the festival is facing backlash over wording in the contract that artists sign, specifically a threat to contact immigration authorities if an artist who’s playing an official SXSW showcase decides to play one of the thousands of unofficial parties.

After looking through this contract sent to me by sxsw I have decided to cancel Told Slant's performance at the festival pic.twitter.com/rI2Xv0duJl — Told Slant (@Felixixix666) March 2, 2017

This wording is not new as Sterogum has reported, however it doesn’t look great given the current climate in the United States regarding immigration. Here’s what SXSW had to say back in January regarding Trump’s executive order banning the entry of immigrants from seven Muslim countries.

SXSW managing director has responded to the backlash.

Swenson says the section about non-work visa violations is just “telling the acts what immigration (authorities) would do” if terms of their visas are violated, while the upper part applies to performers or management who “have acted in ways that adversely affect the viability of their official SXSW showcase.” However, Swenson says all of the harshest penalties threatened in the contract—including notifying immigration authorities—would only be invoked “if somebody did something really horrific, like disobey rules about pyrotechnics, starting a brawl, or if they killed somebody.” – AV Club

Here’s Swenson’s full statement via Austin 360: