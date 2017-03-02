The Haunted Toys “R” Us In Sunnyvale

Since 1970, the Toys “R” Us store in Sunnyvale has received countless accusations of being haunted. So much so that there were several television specials made about it.

This seemingly innocuous Toys R Us store was apparently once a ranch. According to legend, a young ranch hand fell in love with the owner’s daughter but lost his life when he got into a wood-chipping accident. The ghost supposedly still haunts the store, occasionally making sounds or moving merchandise on the store’s shelves.

According to a reddit question about the store back in 2014 pretty much everyone who’s worked there seems to agree that it’s haunted.

What’s truly scary about the Sunnyvale location is its 2.3 stars score on Yelp.

Have you had any run-ins with the ghost at the haunted Toys “R” Us?

Alleged photograph of Johnny Johnson, the ghost of the Sunnyvale, California Toys "R" Us. pic.twitter.com/vDb6PsT6dF — Stranger Dimensions (@Dimentoid) July 4, 2016

For more visit Stranger Dimensions.