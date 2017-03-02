This Beer Hotel Will Feature A Tap In Every Room & IPA-Filled Hot Tubs

You might remember Scottish brewery BrewDog as the company who recently made news for offering their employees paid puppy leave & now they’ve got something else legit up their sleeves.

The brewery’s first American location has launched in Columbus, Ohio & now they’re looking to crowdfunding the first beer hotel.

A $150 contribution gets you a one night stay for two people.

A $1000 contribution gets you the full BEER SPA experience.

Here’s what else the hotel has to offer:

A tap in every room featuring Punk IPA, the brand’s flagship brew

A beer-stocked mini-bar in every shower, so you never have to go a second without a beer in hand

Access to limited-edition brews from the brewery next door

A spa that uses beer in its products and treatments, such as hop oils and a malted barley massage

Craft-beer pairings during breakfast, lunch, and dinner

In the luxury suite, a hot tub filled with IPA (We don’t recommend drinking this, not least because it’ll be very warm beer.) – Travel & Leisure

If you want to read up on the hotel & contribute to making it happen head to their IndieGogo.