Academy Award-winning actor and Oakland native is doing his part for the first amendment by making sure the press is properly caffeinated.

The espresso machine came with a note that read:

To the White House Press Corps Keep up the good fight for Truth, Justice, and the American Way. Especially for the Truth part. Tom Hanks

.@TomHanks gifts White House press espresso maker, notes: "Keep up the good fight for truth, justice & American way" https://t.co/NXdkEtLl90 pic.twitter.com/N6vw3uYV2T — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 2, 2017

Thank you @tomhanks. The espresso is delicious and this machine is a little more idiot proof than the last. pic.twitter.com/ZJlJCIqLV0 — Tamara Keith (@tamarakeithNPR) March 2, 2017

