EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Wendy’s Removing Spicy Chicken Nuggets From Their Menu

March 2, 2017 7:20 PM
Filed Under: spicy chicken nuggets, wendy's

The fast food chicken nugget option many swear by & some even say they’re the absolute best will be going away – at least for a bit.

Wendy’s has begun phasing out spicy chicken nuggets from their menus nationwide.

Thrillist reached out to a Wendy’s rep who confirmed the news & suggested alternatives:

“Wendy’s Spicy Chicken Nuggets are currently only available in select cities across the country,” the spokesperson said. “Our traditional Chicken Nuggets are still available at all Wendy’s restaurants, and customers who are fans of Spicy Chicken Nuggets can always opt for our Spicy Chicken Sandwich. We look forward to adding new and exciting products to our menu in the near future.  For example, we recently launched our Asiago Ranch Chicken Club that can be ordered Grilled, Spicy or Homestyle.” – Thrillist

The internet is not pleased by the decision.

& yes, a petition has been started to bring them back.

This is all just a game, right Wendy’s? You’ll bring them back, right? You have to!

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live