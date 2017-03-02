Wendy’s Removing Spicy Chicken Nuggets From Their Menu

The fast food chicken nugget option many swear by & some even say they’re the absolute best will be going away – at least for a bit.

Wendy’s has begun phasing out spicy chicken nuggets from their menus nationwide.

Why does Wendy's want to take spicy chicken nuggets away from us? https://t.co/GMYZ0PgRyB pic.twitter.com/vscFaT8Ak4 — Mashable (@mashable) March 2, 2017

Thrillist reached out to a Wendy’s rep who confirmed the news & suggested alternatives:

“Wendy’s Spicy Chicken Nuggets are currently only available in select cities across the country,” the spokesperson said. “Our traditional Chicken Nuggets are still available at all Wendy’s restaurants, and customers who are fans of Spicy Chicken Nuggets can always opt for our Spicy Chicken Sandwich. We look forward to adding new and exciting products to our menu in the near future. For example, we recently launched our Asiago Ranch Chicken Club that can be ordered Grilled, Spicy or Homestyle.” – Thrillist

The internet is not pleased by the decision.

Day 42 in Trump's America: Wendy's removes spicy chicken nuggets from their menu — gabi (@gabiwhoa) March 3, 2017

Whoever decided to take the spicy chicken nuggets off the menu at Wendy's needs to be fired! @Wendys — Cat. (@Catalwayss) March 2, 2017

I would drop out of college to get @Wendys spicy chicken nuggets back — Alex Chamberlain✦ (@alex_chambo1) March 2, 2017

& yes, a petition has been started to bring them back.

This is all just a game, right Wendy’s? You’ll bring them back, right? You have to!