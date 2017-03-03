EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Banksy Opens ‘The Walled Off Hotel’ In The West Bank

March 3, 2017 1:50 PM
Street artist and provocateur Banksy has opened an ‘art hotel’ in the town of Bethlehem in the West Bank of Palestine.

The hotel is full of Banksy art and installations plus a gallery of Palestinian artist, a piano bar, and a museum about the history of the West Bank wall.

The hotel itself has different types of rooms ranging from Artsy and Scenic to Budget and Presidential.

Artsy: “If you stay at the Walled Off you could find yourself literally sleeping inside a work of art. So far Banksy, Sami Musa and Dominique Petrin have customized guest rooms, more will follow.”

Scenic: “The hotel boasts floor to ceiling views of graffiti-strewn concrete from almost every room.”

Budget: “Outfitted with surplus items from an Israeli military barracks, this room offers a bed from $30 a night. No frills, includes locker, personal safe, shared bathroom, complimentary earplugs.”

Presidential: “This palatial suite is equipped with everything a corrupt head of state would need – a plunge bath able to accommodate up to four revellers, original artwork, library, home cinema, roof garden, tiki bar and a water feature made from a bullet riddled water tank.”

Another interesting feature is the player piano in the Piano Bar that is remotely programmed. Nightly shows will feature bands like Massive Attack, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Flea and Hans Zimmer.

Take a tour at http://www.banksy.co.uk.

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

