Bay Area Features The Fifth Deadliest U.S. National Park

Who knew we were so close to one of the deadliest parks in the in the U.S.?

In a study done by Outside, Golden Gate National Recreation Area ranked number five on the list of the deadliest U.S. National Parks. Since 2006 there have been 85 deaths in the park. Most of the fatalities have been from drowning or natural causes and do not include suicides or car accidents on the bridge.

That number is nothing in comparison to Lake Mead National Recreation Area. That park boasts 254 deaths over the same timeframe including a nation-high six homicides.

Moral of the story, steer clear of Lake Mead and be careful in the Bay.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.