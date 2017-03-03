Clerk At Domino’s In Antioch Thwarts Robbery By Throwing Pepperonis At Gunman

According to the East Bay Times there was an attempted robbery at a Domino’s in Antioch back in February.

Why was merely an attempted robbery and not a successful one? Supposedly, the clerk responded to his demands for all the money in the register by saying there wasn’t any and subsequently pelting the masked gunman with pepperonis.

After the clerk ran to the back of the store to call the police the robber left the store & took off running.

The suspect has been described as a black male in his mid-20s, standing 5’6” about 130 pounds. He was wearing a blue parka with fur on the hood during the attempted robbery.

If you have any information contact the Antioch police department.