Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 03.03.17

Kevin Klein Live reveals their big live event plans for St. Patrick’s Day, which will a live broadcast at Irish Bank, where one lucky immigrant listener will get a green card by marrying Useless Weirdo in a ceremony that same day. This is the first Useless Weirdo has heard about it, who decided to act selfishly over the whole thing and refusing to put other people’s needs above his own. All because he’s afraid of committing a felony and fears committing to someone for at least two years that he’s never met. What a coward.

Plus, Let’s Get Offended looks at a news story about a duck wedding hosted by kindergartners, where the kids sang songs using only the word “quack” and the teacher made plenty of duck-related puns that went over the children’s heads. Callers from all over the Bay Area weighed in on what made this so offensive, from the wedding having a clear bias towards monogamous heteronormative marriage to the fact that the ducks are clearly better off being food than getting married and many more reasons find this charade offensive.

Also on today’s podcast:

News of a TV show on Amazon Prime that may have ripped off Kevin Klein Live’s Dank Tank

Plans to create a wealth empire through creating a company that makes orange cones

A listener’s deep theory as to the stains on Midwest Pee-Trick’s infamous pants

And more!

