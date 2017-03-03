New Album From Alt-J Due Out In June

Alt-J appear set to return with new music this summer with their 3rd album, “Relaxer”.
The band just dropped the first teaser for the record, which sounds like this:
It’s likely the snippet comes from the album’s first track, “3W”.
Alt-J will be performing at festivals all summer, but are yet to announce a Bay Area date.
“Relaxer” looks like it’s dropping on Friday June 9th according to the release date on Japan’s iTunes.
Relaxer Tracklist:
01. 3WW
02. In Cold Blood
03. House of the Rising Sun
04. Hit Me Like That Snare
05. Deadcrush
06. Adeline
07. Last Year
08. Pleader