New Album From Alt-J Due Out In June

Alt-J appear set to return with new music this summer with their 3rd album, “Relaxer”.

The band just dropped the first teaser for the record, which sounds like this:

It’s likely the snippet comes from the album’s first track, “3W”.

Alt-J will be performing at festivals all summer, but are yet to announce a Bay Area date.

“Relaxer” looks like it’s dropping on Friday June 9th according to the release date on Japan’s iTunes.

Relaxer Tracklist:

01. 3WW

02. In Cold Blood

03. House of the Rising Sun

04. Hit Me Like That Snare

05. Deadcrush

06. Adeline

07. Last Year

08. Pleader