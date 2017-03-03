EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

New Album From Alt-J Due Out In June

March 3, 2017 6:26 PM
Filed Under: Alt-J

Alt-J appear set to return with new music this summer with their 3rd album, “Relaxer”.

The band just dropped the first teaser for the record, which sounds like this:

It’s likely the snippet comes from the album’s first track, “3W”.

Alt-J will be performing at festivals all summer, but are yet to announce a Bay Area date.

“Relaxer” looks like it’s dropping on Friday June 9th according to the release date on Japan’s iTunes.

Relaxer Tracklist:
01. 3WW
02. In Cold Blood
03. House of the Rising Sun
04. Hit Me Like That Snare
05. Deadcrush
06. Adeline
07. Last Year
08. Pleader

