‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp Joins Panic! At the Disco in NYC: Watch

Schnapp, who stars in the "L.A. Devotee" video, joined Panic! onstage for that song, thrilling the audience. March 3, 2017 3:04 AM
By Brian Ives

Last night, Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp (he plays the Will Byers character) joined Panic! At the Disco on stage at their Madison Square Garden concert in New York City.

Schnapp joined the band for “L.A. Devotee,” from Death of a Bachelor; he also stars in the video for the song.

This wasn’t a huge surprise: Schnapp stars in the video for “L.A. Devotee,” and when the video was released in September, he tweeted “Count me in @brendonurie for your concert in NY!” He offered, and, it seems, Panic! frontman Brendon Urie took him up on his offer.

