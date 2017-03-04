Bonfire Season Is Back At SF’s Ocean Beach With A New Quirk

March 1st marked the beginning of bonfire season at SF’s Ocean Beach for 2017 & this year there’s 16 new concrete fire pits for you to build them in.
The Ocean Beach Fire Program was established in 2016 in response to a proposal that would have required permits to have bonfires on the beach.
Permit requirements were dropped for small groups (24 people or less) & a curfew was set at 9:30PM.
If you are caught have a bonfire past curfew you are a subject to a fine of $5,000.
These new fire pits are located between stairwells 15 & 20 on Ocean Beach.
For more, head to Golden Gate National Recreation Area’s site.