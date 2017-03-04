Bonfire Season Is Back At SF’s Ocean Beach With A New Quirk

March 1st marked the beginning of bonfire season at SF’s Ocean Beach for 2017 & this year there’s 16 new concrete fire pits for you to build them in.

Today marks the return of the recreational fire season at #OceanBeach AND the debut of our 16 new fire rings https://t.co/fPFUq41SAd pic.twitter.com/HGhZwqVdMs — Golden Gate NPS (@GoldenGateNPS) March 2, 2017

The Ocean Beach Fire Program was established in 2016 in response to a proposal that would have required permits to have bonfires on the beach.

Permit requirements were dropped for small groups (24 people or less) & a curfew was set at 9:30PM.

If you are caught have a bonfire past curfew you are a subject to a fine of $5,000.

These new fire pits are located between stairwells 15 & 20 on Ocean Beach.

For more, head to Golden Gate National Recreation Area’s site.