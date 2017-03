Pints & Puppies is an event that happens all around the country where people bring their dogs to the bar & drink to raise money for local charities.

Pints & Puppies hits San Francisco on Sunday May 7th from 1PM-4PM at The Yard at Mission Rock and tickets are for sale now. You can grab those here for $20. Proceeds will go to local dog rescues.

The event will include a photo booth for you & your pup, lots of craft beers, and a dog costume contest.

For more visit the Facebook event page.