Alt-J have released the first single from their upcoming album, “Relaxer”.

Check out “3WW” here:

The band’s third album is due out on June 2nd.

Relaxer Tracklist:

01. 3WW

02. In Cold Blood

03. House of the Rising Sun

04. Hit Me Like That Snare

05. Deadcrush

06. Adeline

07. Last Year

08. Pleader