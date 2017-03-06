Alt-J Premiere ‘3WW’ First Single from New Album ‘RELAXER’

By Radio.com Staff

Alt-J have released “3WW,” the first single from their forthcoming album, RELAXER, due June 9. Additionally, the band has details about their 8-stop U.S. tour kicking off in July. The album follows their previous release, This Is All Yours, which earned the British foursome a GRAMMY nomination in 2015 for Best Alternative Music Album.

“3WW,” the first of the album’s eight tracks, begins as a very minimalist song and grows in complexity through the course of the five-minute track. Listen below. The video carries two warnings; that it contains flashing images and that it’s not the official video.

Those who pre-order RELAXER from the band’s web store will have first access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 7 at 10:00 am local, with general on-sale Friday, March 10. For ticket links, see the band’s website.

Alt-J Tour U.S. Dates:

7/27 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavillion

7/28 – Boston, MA@ Blue Hill bank Pavillion

7/29 – New York, NY @ Panorama Music & Arts Festival

8/1 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavillion

8/3 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theater

8/4 – St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival

8/7 – Morrison, CO @Red Rocks Amphitheater

8/9 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium