“Babypod” is the new product that let’s you play music for your unborn child.

It’s built to be inserted into a woman’s vagina to allow a fetus to hear music more clearly. A practice that is supposed to help with a child’s cognitive development & promote early attempts at vocalization.

Das @_Babypod und andere Tools für die prä- und postnatale Anwendung. https://t.co/GmdGgvxZzZ pic.twitter.com/QDHo4jEeZ1 — Institut Marquès De (@imarques_DE) February 3, 2017

You can learn more about “Babypod” from their commercial here:

They even held a concert for future babies back in 2015.