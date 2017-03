One of the Bay Area’s food truck festivals, Moveable Feast, is throwing a beer & bacon festival in San Jose this Memorial Day weekend. Baconland 2o17!

Bites, bacon, & beer are set to hit San Jose’s History Park (1650 Senter Road) from 11AM-5PM on Saturday May 28th.

A new bacon-licious festival coming this summer! Get more info at http://www.bacon.land (yes! That's how it's spelled) A post shared by Moveable Feast (@mvblfeast) on Feb 14, 2017 at 2:50pm PST

Tickets can be purchased here for $10, or for $35 if you’re into unlimited beer tastings.

Here’s some of the trucks that will be there:

We're at Off the Grid Menlo Park Caltrain Station from 5pm to 8pm tonight! Get your grub on! #locomoco #offthegridsf #itsallgravysf #foodtruckfood #bayareafoodtrucks A post shared by It's All Gravy (@itsallgravysf) on Feb 15, 2017 at 5:15pm PST

TGIF! Catch us at two spots for dinner tonight. OtG Lake Merritt- 1000 Oak St, Oakland (5-10pm) SubZERO Festival- South First Street between San Carlos & Reed Streets, San Jose (6pm-12am) A post shared by 3brotherskitchen (@3brotherskitchen) on Jun 3, 2016 at 11:13am PDT

For more info visit the Facebook event page.